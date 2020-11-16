Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.77. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

NYSE TRU opened at $92.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

