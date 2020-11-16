Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alector from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alector by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 93,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alector by 35.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Alector by 61.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alector during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.