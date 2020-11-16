Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMYT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

AMYT opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $475.60 million and a P/E ratio of -16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.66. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma stock. Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Amryt Pharma comprises about 2.3% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Frontier Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Amryt Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's commercial products include Myalept/Myalepta, used as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and Lojuxta/Juxtapid, a prescription medicine used along with diet and other lipid-lowering treatments, including low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis in adults with homozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia.

