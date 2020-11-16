Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk reported disappointing third-quarter 2020 results. Both earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis. Gross margin also contracted due to unfavorable revenue mix (higher SaaS revenues) and increased cloud infrastructure cost related to SaaS business. Moreover, higher operating expenses hurt profitability. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Nevertheless, CyberArk’s prospects are good due to rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies are positives. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, insurance, healthcare, global government, pharmaceuticals and utilities, are expanding growth prospects amid coronavirus-led disruption.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.79, a PEG ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,474,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

