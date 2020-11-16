Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

HWKN stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $171,606.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 160.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 230.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 119.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

