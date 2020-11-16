Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immunic by 78.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

