Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities primarily in Asia. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is based in Hong Kong. “

MLCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CLSA cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.36.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,141,000 after buying an additional 3,764,547 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after buying an additional 2,279,694 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

