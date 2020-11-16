Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NMIH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.65.

NMIH stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. NMI has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NMI will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 490.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 104,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 4,055.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 682,625 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in NMI by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 603,241 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NMI by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

