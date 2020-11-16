Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

