Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed POS Inc. powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms. It operates principally in Canada, USA, Europe and Australia. Lightspeed POS Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of LSPD opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $41.98.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,890,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

