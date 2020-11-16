Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:GSL opened at $7.77 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.2% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

