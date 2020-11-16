Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,015 shares of company stock worth $214,206 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 112.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,825,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.