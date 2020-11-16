Zacks Investment Research Upgrades II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IIVI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on II-VI from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities downgraded II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -540.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Y. E. Pelaez sold 37,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,143,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,545.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,980 shares of company stock worth $3,685,086. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

