Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

JNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.66. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Gayle Duncan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,944 shares of company stock valued at $161,536. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

