Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.88.

SWAV opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.83.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $2,386,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,230.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 89,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $5,086,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,775 shares of company stock worth $44,116,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

