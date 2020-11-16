Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

