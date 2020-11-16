Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEAL. BidaskClub raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $44.60.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.58) by ($0.18). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 214.31%. Research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.