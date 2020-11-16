Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEAL. BidaskClub raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ZEAL opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. Zealand Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $44.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 118.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.
