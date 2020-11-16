Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Given New $0.30 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.50 to $0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 216.79% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.22. Zomedica has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Zomedica will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 717,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Zomedica as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

