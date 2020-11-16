Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 370 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 382.23.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.