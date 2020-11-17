$0.07 EPS Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Model N posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

