1,975 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 962.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,342,000 after buying an additional 636,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 147.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 119.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,269,000 after purchasing an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,700,000 after buying an additional 184,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,136,000 after buying an additional 180,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

SJM stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.29. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

