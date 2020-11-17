2,203 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $102,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $261,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $203,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $118.67 on Tuesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

