2,506 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

