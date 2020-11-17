2,580 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,545,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,094 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 681,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.84.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

