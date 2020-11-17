28,374 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

