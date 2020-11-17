4,873 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,873 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.70 and a 200-day moving average of $238.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,917 shares of company stock valued at $51,471,298 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.61.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

