8,058 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,777,000.

NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

