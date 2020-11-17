9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

In related news, CEO John Temperato acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a gastrointestinal platform company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 analogue for SBS; Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease; and NM-003, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue, which is under orphan indication selection.

