Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) PT Set at €18.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARL. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.89 ($23.39).

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) stock opened at €18.80 ($22.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.04. Aareal Bank AG has a 1-year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

