Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABEO. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.04.

ABEO stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $35,231.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 972,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,985.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 73,411 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $152,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 111.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

