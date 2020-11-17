Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the October 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
AXAS opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.49.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.
About Abraxas Petroleum
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
