Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the October 15th total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AXAS opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 3.49.

Get Abraxas Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 308,027 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abraxas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abraxas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.