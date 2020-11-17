Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

ACIA opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $188,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,569 shares of company stock valued at $374,622. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

