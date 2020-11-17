Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research firms have commented on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

