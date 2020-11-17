ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 1,285.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,784,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACSAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:ACSAY opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential and social facilities and installations; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

