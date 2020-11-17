Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

AFIB stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $508,000.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.