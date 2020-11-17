ADAMANT Messenger Market Capitalization Hits $642,801.76 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $642,801.76 and approximately $1,085.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00015741 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,589,843 coins and its circulating supply is 85,447,832 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

