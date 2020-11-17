AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $60.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in AECOM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after buying an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $44,563,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AECOM by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 89.4% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 767,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after purchasing an additional 434,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.