AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $61.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

AECOM stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AECOM news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after buying an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $44,563,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in AECOM by 89.4% in the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 767,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after buying an additional 434,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

