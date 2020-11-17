Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. AlphaValue downgraded Aeroports de Paris to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeroports de Paris has an average rating of Hold.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $108.90 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $196.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.77.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.