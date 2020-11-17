Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012,653 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $159,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Shares of AEM opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.