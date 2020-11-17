Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1551 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend payment by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 96.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

AQN opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

