Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $457.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.05 and its 200-day moving average is $307.22. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $507.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

In related news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,557,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $76,342,311. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

