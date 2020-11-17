Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.09. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

