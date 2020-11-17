Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.09. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Alithya Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.