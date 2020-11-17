All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $140,658.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $24.43 and $13.77.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00075274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00422737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.03054769 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

