Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

