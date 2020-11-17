Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALIZY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nord/LB downgraded Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALIZY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.