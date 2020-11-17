Allianz’s (ALIZY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Allianz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

