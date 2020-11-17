Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,593.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,502.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

