Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Swiss National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Alphabet worth $1,711,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,593.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,502.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

