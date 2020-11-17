Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,593.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,502.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

